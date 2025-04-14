New opening hours to be introduced soon at iconic Harrogate Bettys tea room
For the first time since lockdown, the iconic family-run business is to bring back evening dining at its Harrogate and York cafés which will be staying open later.
From Thursday, May 1, the Harrogate and York cafés will be open for evening dining from 6pm until 9pm every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
In another innovation for Bettys, booking a table in advance will be offered at its Parliament Street cafe.
It’s a major step forward for Bettys - and new features are promised for the evening menu.
As well as a selection of Bettys’ signature dishes, there will be new creations designed for social dining and sharing.
Included will be charcuterie boards with Yorkshire ingredients and a new French 75 cocktail.
In addition, to create a genuine after-hours atmosphere, there will be soft table lighting plus a live pianist playing classical covers of pop music.
Evening dining will take place in the main café areas.
Walk-ins are welcome but, for the first time, customers will be able book a table through our new landing page, similar to Bettys’ bookable Afternoon Tea.
Bettys has been a Harrogate institution since it opened in July 1919.
There are five Bettys tea rooms, which include a shop as well as a café.
Bettys York (opened 1937).
Bettys Ilkley (opened 1964).
Bettys Harrogate (opened 1976).
Bettys Northallerton (opened 1971).
Bettys Harlow Carr (opened 2004).
More information: https://www.bettys.co.uk/