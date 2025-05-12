A Harrogate school has achieved a significant turnaround in its latest Ofsted report after a challenging time.

Rossett School has received a “Good” rating in all five inspection areas in its latest Ofsted report, a major improvement from its previous “Requires Improvement” judgements in in July 2019, and again in November 2022.

Since joining Red Kite Learning Trust in September 2023 and under the new leadership of Mr Tim Milburn, appointed as Headteacher shortly after the school’s last inspection, Rossett School has undergone a period of rapid and sustained improvement.

An Ofsted Monitoring Inspection report in January 2024 recognised that the “school and leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly” and praised the progress made.

Ofsted Inspectors returned on April 1 and 2, 2025 for a full inspection and in every category, Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Sixth Form Provision, Rossett School was judged to be “Good”.

Ofsted found the school environment to be “happy, welcoming and inclusive,” and highlighted the strong sense of community and ambition that now defines daily life at Rossett School, stating that pupils, “increasingly flourish in this calm and orderly learning environment.”

Headteacher at Rossett School, Mr Tim Milburn, said, “I am absolutely delighted with this outcome for our community.

"It reflects the incredible hard work and commitment of our entire staff team as well as the support, guidance and expertise we have received from our Red Kite Learning Trust colleagues.

"This report validates what we already knew, that Rossett School is a place where every young person can thrive and where success is for everyone.”

To continue open dialogue with the community, Rossett School will be holding a Parent Forum on Thursday, May 22, to discuss the findings of the Ofsted report and explore the next steps in the school’s ongoing journey of improvement.

The latest Ofsted report notes that “this is a school that wants every pupil to belong and benefit fully from all that it has to offer.

" A culture of kindness and respect is the hallmark of everyday routines.”