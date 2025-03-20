New Ofsted Report praises Harrogate school where pupils 'achieve well'

A Harrogate school has received a new Ofsted report which it “couldn’t be prouder of”.

Oatlands Junior School is celebrating the outstanding results of the new report which highlights its “exceptional commitment to pupil achievement, personal development, and wellbeing.”

The school, which is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools across Yorkshire, was previously inspected in July 2023 and rated as ‘Good’.

The latest inspection took place in January and, whilst Ofsted no longer conclude with a one-word rating, inspectors found the school ‘Outstanding’ for Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management, and ‘Good’ for Quality of Education.

Headteacher at Oatlands Junior School, Mrs Estelle Scarth said: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our pupils, staff, governors, and wider school community, that has been recognised in our outstanding Ofsted report.

"Our commitment to providing an ambitious, inspiring, inclusive, and supportive learning environment remains at the heart of everything we do.”

The Ofsted report, published today, highlights Oatlands Junior School’s commends the school’s ambitious curriculum, excellent teaching, and strong sense of community, all of which contribute to consistently high standards of learning.

Ofsted inspectors found that, “pupils love coming to Oatlands Junior School” and that, “they know learning will be interesting and fun every day.”

Ofsted describes the children as polite, respectful, and enthusiastic ambassadors for their school, demonstrating exemplary behaviour and high attendance.

The report states: “The school is ambitious for pupils to succeed.

"Pupils work hard to meet these aspirations. As a result, they achieve well.”

Director of Primary Education at Red Kite Learning Trust, Amanda Thornton Jones, said: “We are delighted that Mrs Scarth and her team have been recognised for their dedication to creating a school environment where academic success, personal development, and wellbeing are equally valued.

"Their commitment ensures that all children are happy, supported, and develop a lifelong love of learning.

"We couldn’t be prouder.”

Ofsted inspectors also acknowledged Oatlands Junior School’s focus on wellbeing, noting the caring relationships between pupils and staff that create a safe and supportive environment.