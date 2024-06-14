New Office for National Statistics data puts Harrogate number one for healthy lifestyles in England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s official – not only is Harrogate a lovely town its people are also the healthiest in England.

New analysis based on the most recent full data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows Harrogate has the best health score in England.

Determined by a variety of aspects including physical and mental health, unemployment, and road safety rates, the town beat the likes of Rutland, Ribble Valley and Surrey to lead the top 20 with a rating of 124.9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast, Blackpool has the lowest health score in England with a rating of 76.5.

Determined by a variety of aspects including physical and mental health, unemployment, and road safety rates, people in Harrogate are healthier than in any other town in England, including the south. (Picture Marcus Corazzi)

The Health Rating Report is the work of Online Marketing Surgery Ltd which worked with BIOHIT Healthcare Ltd, a North West subsidiary of BIOHIT Oyj, a Finnish biotechnology company specialising in the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the early diagnosis and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases.

After obtaining the latest available Health Index Score data sheet from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for 2021, analysists recorded all the local authorities’ index scores before ranking them from lowest to highest compared to the England’s average of 100.

The data gives a rich insight into how the nation's health has changed, involving a deep dive into the aspects that affect the health of both individuals and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is well documented that a strong association exists between socioeconomic status and health, and when it comes to gastrointestinal disease for example, this is particularly evident in children presenting with gastrointestinal infections.