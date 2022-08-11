New nursery to open in Wetherby

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cub has announced its flagship nursery Cubhouse, will be the first of its kind in the North of England and will provide early years care and education to 100 youngsters.

Spanning more than 10,000 sq ft, the site will feature five contemporary playrooms which have been designed by renowned Leeds based firms, Nick Brown Architects and Design Tonic, to be scandi-led with children’s wellbeing, learning and independence in mind.

Design Tonic Director, Amanda Cook, said: “Being involved from the start meant we had a strong understanding of the team’s requirements and aspirations and meant we could work closely with them to assess the feasibility of the building before starting with a blank canvas.

“We wanted the interior to evoke a sense of community and togetherness for both the grown-ups and little ones.

“So, we used Scandinavian ‘hygge’ pastel colours and drew inspiration from nature to create an imaginative yet calm environment.

“The passion Cub brought to our meeting was infectious and it’s been an absolute pleasure to design such a unique space in our local area.”

With each space dedicated to babies, toddlers and pre-school aged groups, educators will encourage creativity, curiosity, and communication through a progressive, arts inspired curriculum that draws on pioneering theorists including Maria Montessori and Reggio Emilia.

The nursery will be led by Director of Education, Eleanor Thompson, who has over 20 years experience as a Nursery Manager, Ofsted Inspector, and an Early Years Consultant and Trainer.

Eleanor said: “I am deeply passionate about early years, and believe that all children deserve an outstanding childcare experience.

“With a vision for an inclusive, enabling environment for all, my mission is to ensure that every child that attends our nurseries feels safe, loved, has oodles of fun and makes excellent progress.

“As a mum myself, I know how important your choice of childcare provider is.

“We want to support families to thrive, and are committed to the wellbeing of everyone in our community - all our children, their families, and our team.”

Eleanor explained that outside, there will be 3,000 sq ft playspace, designed to encourage physical activity and outdoor exploration, a key pillar of the Cub curriculum.

Children will be supported to embrace play-led learning, developing self-confidence and independence while growing healthy, strong and resilient.

And while the children enjoy learning, parents will be able to catch-up on work or take some precious timeout in the Cub Lounge - an onsite cafe seving specialty coffee and a food.

There will also be a studio space hosting an evolving parent and child friendly programme of activity including yoga, sensory sessions, educational events and fitness classes.

Priority places for the Wetherby Cubhouse will be available to those who register their interest before Friday August 26 2022. The first wave of public registrations will open on Monday September 5 2022.