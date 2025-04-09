New name for historic Harrogate pub as it prepares to reopen under new owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Harrogate’s most historic pubs is to be renamed this week as it reopens under new owners.

With the building’s roots going back to 1786, the Old Bell Tavern acquired a whole new life – and customer base – when it opened in 1999 anticipating a new wave of Harrogate of craft beer bars by more than a decade with its wooden floor boards, good service and high number of quality, mostly non-generic, independent beers from around the globe.

Having closed in January, the much-loved hostelry is now to reopen this Friday thanks to new owners, local couple Joe and Julie Joyce, who successfully own Harrogate Brewing Co, an independent, family-run microbrewery which produces quality Yorkshire Craft Ales.

As well as giving the former Old Bell a freshen-up, the new owners have renamed the pub, which is located at 6 Royal Parade facing the Crown Hotel.

The new moniker is simply "Harrogate Brewing Co”.

The new-look, renamed bar will be open to the public from this Friday, April 11 from noon and everyone is welcome to pop down for a pint.

Harrogate Brewing Co said the pub will enable it to sell its award-winning beers, which are lovingly brewed at Hookstone Chase in Harrogate, direct to the public.

Last year saw HBCo win a series of national and regional awards from SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers and Associates).

The Old Bell Tavern famously welcomed Bill Clinton through its doors in 2001 during the US President’s visit to the town.