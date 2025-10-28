New 'mystery event' to take place this week as part of Harrogate Theatre's £125,000 fundraising drive

The boss of Harrogate Theatre has praised the town’s “incredible audiences” as fundraising events continue for its 125th anniversary.

Designed by renowned Victorian architect Frank Tugwell, Harrogate Theatre first opened its doors on January 13, 1900, when it was known as the Grand Opera House.

Since then, not only has the Grade II listed theatre hosted many famous names, including Ben Kingsley, David Bowie, Charlie Chaplin, and Sarah Bernhardt but it has become a much-loved arts hub for the whole community.

Like much of the rest of the arts world, recent years have seen Harrogate Theatre face rising costs, inflation, high energy bills and changes to Arts Council funding, as well as new uncertainty caused by recent local government reorganisation in North Yorkshire.

At the start of its 125th anniversary year it launched a fundraising campaign with a target of £125,000 and it is still going strong.

Harrogate Theatre’s Chief Executive David Bown said: "We’re proud to celebrate such a milestone anniversary but it’s only been made possible by the support of our incredible audiences over many decades.

"It’s been a great year so far but we still have a way to go to reach our overall target, so I would urge our wonderful supporters to consider a donation."

Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary fundraising events have included gala concerts, a charity pantomime horse race at Ripon, a Soundbath session on stage and numerous cream tea or gin tours.

There’s plenty more to come with a special event coming up this Friday, October 31 in the shape of Harrogate Theatre’s Halloween Dining Experience.

Taking place in the Yorkshire Hotel, audiences are being invited to step into a world of mystery and mischief with Sheer Luck Holmes: The Case of the Floating Fiancée, an interactive dining experience by KatMary Productions.

Enjoy a delicious two-course lunch while becoming part of a gripping and hilarious murder mystery that will keep you guessing until the end.

All the meals have been generously donated by Simon Cotton, Manager Director of the HRH Group, of The Pickled Sprout and Yorkshire Hotel, to support Harrogate Theatre.