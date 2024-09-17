New musical in Harrogate is to give migrants a voice with powerful songs by ex-Chumbawamba man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As audiences will see when Sanctuary, a socially-conscious new musical, arrives in Harrogate on Saturday, October 12 at Wesley Centre, Allan 'Boff' Whalley hasn't entirely dispensed with his days as an essential musical component in the Leeds-based 1990s hitmakers.
Presented by Red Ladder Theatre Company with Theatre Royal Wakefield and CAPA College, Whalley provides the songs for Sanctuary while Sarah Woods writes the ‘book’.
The inspiration for the show, which has echoes of Ken Loach's last film The Old Oak, was a joint one.
"We got the idea when we were working with Welsh National Opera in Cardiff.
"We were doing outreach work in asylum centres in the area.
"We heard so many personal stories from migrants about the ‘hostile environment’.
"All they want to do is to live and contribute to society but they are treated really badly in return.
"It’s an issue we thought needed to be written about.”
Whalley, now 63 and an impressive fell runner when not busy in the theatre, is keen the ultimate message of Sanctuary, which is directed by Cheryl Martin, should be positive.
"Even in Chumbawamba I always wrote from the point of view that there has to be hope,” said guitarist Boff whose roots remain in anarcho-punk.
"Even amid sadness there can still be beauty, things can still be uplifting.
"That’s the power of music.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.