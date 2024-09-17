New musical in Harrogate is to give migrants a voice with powerful songs by ex-Chumbawamba man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key member of Tubthumping rock band Chumbawamba has talked about turning playwright in the run-up to a new stage production in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As audiences will see when Sanctuary, a socially-conscious new musical, arrives in Harrogate on Saturday, October 12 at Wesley Centre, Allan 'Boff' Whalley hasn't entirely dispensed with his days as an essential musical component in the Leeds-based 1990s hitmakers.

Presented by Red Ladder Theatre Company with Theatre Royal Wakefield and CAPA College, Whalley provides the songs for Sanctuary while Sarah Woods writes the ‘book’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspiration for the show, which has echoes of Ken Loach's last film The Old Oak, was a joint one.

New musical Sanctuary is coming to Harrogate - Playwright and musician Allan 'Boff' Whalley, formerly of Chumbawumba, pictured on stage, left. (Picture contributed)

"We got the idea when we were working with Welsh National Opera in Cardiff.

"We were doing outreach work in asylum centres in the area.

"We heard so many personal stories from migrants about the ‘hostile environment’.

"All they want to do is to live and contribute to society but they are treated really badly in return.

"It’s an issue we thought needed to be written about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whalley, now 63 and an impressive fell runner when not busy in the theatre, is keen the ultimate message of Sanctuary, which is directed by Cheryl Martin, should be positive.

"Even in Chumbawamba I always wrote from the point of view that there has to be hope,” said guitarist Boff whose roots remain in anarcho-punk.

"Even amid sadness there can still be beauty, things can still be uplifting.

"That’s the power of music.”