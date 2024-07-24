New MP submits motions hailing Harrogate's 'cultural gems' in the House of Commons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s newly-elected MP has put two of the town’s greatest cultural gems in the spotlight at Parliament.

Tom Gordon MP, the new Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has submitted two motions to Parliament to recognise the importance and impact of the Great Yorkshire Show and Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

Mr Gordon said he had pledged in advance of his victory in the General Election to be a "local champion" and these two summer highlights of Harrogate’s calendar were "fantastic success stories".

“I am so proud to represent our amazing part of Yorkshire, our area offers so much from the arts and culture to food and farming,” said Tom Gordon MP.

Looking on the bright side - Tom Gordon MP, the new Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, submitted a motion to Parliament to recognise the importance and impact of the Great Yorkshire Show. (Picture contributed)

“During the general election campaign, I said I would fight to be our local champion in Parliament and to restore pride in our towns and communities, and that starts with talking about our fantastic local success stories.

“Just last week we had the Great Yorkshire Show and now the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is under way.

“Both of these unique events bring people and focus to Harrogate and help us punch above our weight in cultural influence across the wider Yorkshire area.

“As Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP I’ll use every opportunity, both in and outside of Parliament, to bang the drum for our fantastic communities and what makes them special.”