New MP submits motions hailing Harrogate's 'cultural gems' in the House of Commons
Tom Gordon MP, the new Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has submitted two motions to Parliament to recognise the importance and impact of the Great Yorkshire Show and Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.
Mr Gordon said he had pledged in advance of his victory in the General Election to be a "local champion" and these two summer highlights of Harrogate’s calendar were "fantastic success stories".
“I am so proud to represent our amazing part of Yorkshire, our area offers so much from the arts and culture to food and farming,” said Tom Gordon MP.
“During the general election campaign, I said I would fight to be our local champion in Parliament and to restore pride in our towns and communities, and that starts with talking about our fantastic local success stories.
“Just last week we had the Great Yorkshire Show and now the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is under way.
“Both of these unique events bring people and focus to Harrogate and help us punch above our weight in cultural influence across the wider Yorkshire area.
“As Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP I’ll use every opportunity, both in and outside of Parliament, to bang the drum for our fantastic communities and what makes them special.”
This year has seen The Great Yorkshire Show celebrate its 165th anniversary while the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival celebrated its 21st year.