New members sought for fitness and friendship group

A weekly group that encourages fitness and friendship for older people in Ripon is on the look out for new members.

HELP Friendship & Exercise Club meets every Thursday afternoon at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre on Coltsgate Hill. The sessions are aimed at people wanting to maintain their overall fitness or regain any loss of mobility due to disability, age or ill-health.

The Club was set up as a pilot in August 2021 following the pandemic lockdowns as a way to encourage people back out into their communities. The sessions start with seated exercises led by qualified instructor Lisa from Mobility Magic. She guides participants through a series of chair-based exercises designed to increase strength and flexibility. The second part of the session focuses on social interaction, with members enjoying catching up over refreshments. The group also organises seasonal outings to garden centres and festive get togethers.

The Friendship & Exercise Club is part of the support offered by Harrogate and District Community Action to people in Ripon. Through it’s ‘HELP’ project, the charity also offers befriending for those feeling socially isolated, alongside signposting to those struggling with the cost of living crisis or needing additional support to continue living safe and well in their own homes.

Qualified instructor Lisa leads Club members through seated exercises

Jen Sonley is the Friendship & Exercise Club coordinator and is keen to welcome some new faces on a Thursday. She said: “We are a really friendly bunch and offer a warm welcome to anyone joining. The instructor goes at a pace that anyone can manage and is able to adapt the exercises for those with specific mobility issues. As well as peer support, members also benefit from signposting to other activities and services which may help them in their day to day lives.”

The Friendship & Exercise Club meets every Thursday between 12.30pm and 2pm. For more information about the Club call Jen on 01423 813090 or email [email protected]