New Mayor of Knaresborough outlines her plans to put town on the map

The new Mayor of Knaresborough has set out her plans for the next year - and it involves lots of tea, cake and good times for people in the town.

Christine Willoughby, who was appointed as Mayor in May, has had a busy first month and is already looking forward to the year ahead.

She said: “My main goals are to promote Knaresborough as much as I can and really put the area on the map.

“I’m really keen to support local businesses and organisations and want to visit as many as possible to see how I can help them continue to thrive.

“I also want to make sure that we are moving forward with projects that have been in the pipeline for a while, so we can get the wheels turning and see some significant progress.”

Coun Willoughby has already visited Knaresborough’s twin town Bebra in Germany to mark the 50th anniversary and has plans to visit Pontefract Castle in the near future to build strong links with communities further afield.

One of her main goals is to raise money for the 1st Castle Scouts Group to find new premises and is working on plans for some fundraising events.

The Mayor said: “I really want to do whatever I can to help and make sure people are feeling happy and positive.

“I’m hoping to put together some kind of afternoon tea event at some point, because who doesn’t love tea and cake?

“There’s a lot I want to do and issues I want to tackle, but I think it’s really important to enjoy it and to have some fun. After all, that’s what life is all about.”