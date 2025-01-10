New manager of famous hotel in Harrogate district says she is delighted to be 'back where I belong'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic hotel in the Harrogate district has appointed a new manager whose commitment to the business is personal – as well as professional.

When Emma Lee held her 21st birthday party at The Crown in Boroughbridge she could never have guessed that the historic hotel was to play a significant part in her life and that in the years to come she would twice take over as General Manager.

She grew up in a small village near Rippon and studied business and finance at Harrogate College before moving on to become PA to the boss of a local transport company.

But then Emma, wanting a change of direction and a new challenge and remembering what a happy time she had at her 21st celebration at The Crown, applied to become a receptionist there and got the job.

“I guess that deep down I had just fallen in love with the hotel,” said Emma, who went on to work there for two years before deciding to broaden her experience by taking a job at an hotel in Guernsey.

But after three years the call of The Crown was too hard to resist and she returned as Sales and Conference Coordinator in 1998 and worked her way up to eventually take over as General Manager.

But then in 2015 with with her own growing family and ageing parents to care for she felt it was time to leave and take up jobs in local schools which allowed her more time.

“My family pressures began to ease in later years and my thoughts returned to The Crown where I had noticed and ignored two advertisements for new GM’s,” said Emma.

“Then when a third one popped up, I simply could note resist applying and the rest, as they say, is history.

"I am surrounded and supported by a great team.

"It is wonderful to be back at the dear old Crown.”

Adam Charity, Chief Operating Officer of the multi-award-winning Coaching Inn Group, said he was absolutely delighted that Emma with her extensive experience of the hotels was back where she truly belonged.