New-look sixth form centre for Harrogate pupils announced as part of school's biggest redevelopment

A Harrogate school has unveiled the next stage of a £1 million masterplan to redevelop and modernise its 70-acre campus.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase 2 of Ashville College’s plans to reimagine its estate and take it into a new era will be spearheaded by a major refurbishment of its Sixth Form Centre.

It will also see a modern “study and social” learning hub - modelled on a classroom of the future - brought to life for its new cohort of Year 7 pupils joining Senior School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both these projects, which represent more than £500,000 investment, will be complemented by developments in Ashville’s Prep School, where younger pupils will benefit from a refresh of the playground and senior pupils will be able to enjoy outdoor learning and socialising with an eye-catching outdoor seating area - under novel canvas ‘sails’ - in the heart of the grounds.

Boost for Harrogate school pupils - Both major improvement projects, which each represent more than £500,000 investment, will be complemented by developments in Ashville’s Prep School. (Picture contributed)

Head of Ashville College, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “The transformation of our academic and sporting facilities continues at pace and scale.

"It sits front and central to our vision of the future for the ‘new’ Ashville.

“As we approach our 150th anniversary in 2027, the delivery of our wide-ranging campus masterplan represents the biggest investment in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Against a backdrop of major changes and challenges in the wider independent school sector, Ashville College is determined to optimise every opportunity our campus presents.

Imagining a better future - Phase 2 of Ashville College’s plans to reimagine its estate and take it into a new era will be spearheaded by a major refurbishment of its Sixth Form Centre. (Picture contributed)

“We are in the rare position of being able to invest confidently in Ashville’s future from a position of financial strength - offering parents the certainty they require.

"The developments will not come from fee income.

The development work will take place during the summer ahead of the start of the new academic year in September, when Ashville will become a dedicated day school for both boys and girls aged between 2 and 18.

The summer initiatives build on Phase 1 of the modernisation programme, which saw the creation of two learning hubs for pupils in years 10 and 11, as well as the refurbishment of the Prep School entrance, foyer and stairwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Ashville, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “Our new-look Sixth Form Centre includes a number of different zones designed to have a positive impact on learning outcomes and pupils’ wellbeing. These include a café and social space, a collaborative learning space, and an ‘academic buzz’ space.”

“Its opening will align with the launch of our new ‘Six@Ashville’ initiative where we have reimagined everything - not just the amazing new spaces but also the pathways and the philosophy of our Sixth Form.”

In the long term, Ashville College is also planning a large new “hub” building at the heart of the campus between the Senior and Prep schools including new teaching and learning spaces.