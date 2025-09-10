New lockable phone pouches for pupils at Harrogate school as part of 'mobile free’ strategy

A Harrogate school is limiting pupils’ access to their smartphones at the start of the new term as part of its ‘mobile phone free’ strategy.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative at leading Harrogate independent school Ashville College sees pupils in the Senior School having to secure their phones in lockable phone pouches from the first bell of the day to the last..

Secured on arrival, the phone pouch can only be opened again by tapping it on an automated deactivation device at the end of the school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Ashville College Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “Confronting the ‘teenage techno world’ is something schools and parents need to do in partnership, as the impact it can have is, perhaps, one of the most significant challenges faced by anyone who lives or works with secondary school pupils – or sometimes even younger.

Harrogate school's 'mobile free' approach - Ashville College pupils with their new mobile phone pouches. (Picture contributed)

“Introducing this system reflects Ashville’s commitment to integrating the latest technology into both lessons and school life but with an element of control which could help filter out some of the more negative aspects of cyberspace.

“For example, in 2023, we issued children between Year 5 and Year 11 with the own iPads,” she said.

“The tablets allow them to be inspired by digital teaching techniques - although the software is controlled by the school and we ensure that there is always the right balance between books and screens when learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of this cutting edge technology at Ashville College from this week marks another major step forward in the school’s ongoing commitment to become a ‘mobile-free’ school.

With Ofcom figures showing that 90 per cent of children in Britain will own a smartphone by the time they are 11, easy access to age-inappropriate or violent content is an increasing risk.

Ashville College had already introduced policies restricting use of mobile phones during the school day – pupils in Years 6 to 11 hand in their devices at the start of each day while older children are expected to switch them off.

The new system, developed by American-based company Yondr, allows each pupil to retain possession of their device but without being able to use it inside a restricted area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In schools where lockable phone pouches have already been introduced, the firm reports that 83% saw an improvement in pupil engagement, 74% recorded an improvement in pupils’ behaviour and 65% noted an increase in academic achievement.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “The systems we use at Ashville already have proved largely effective but using these pouches will allow both parents and staff more confidence that the risk of both distractions and damage to young minds is being controlled as much as possible.

“We actively support all our children to acquire sensible internet habits and protect themselves online, with e-safety at the heart of both our Future Ready programme and the personal, health, social and economic (PHSE) curriculum to ensure their wellbeing.

“The focus can then be very much on enriching our pupils’ learning and with confidence that their exposure to technology is a positive experience and not the gateway to a dark and potentially dangerous online world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in America in 2014 by online entrepreneur Graham Dugon, Yondr has become the industry leader in the creation of phone-free spaces, particularly in schools where staff are freed from a role as “the phone police”.