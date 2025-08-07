New late night bus service to be launched for Harrogate and Knaresborough passengers
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon has revealed that Harrogate Bus Company is to extend its service so that the last bus back to Knaresborough will now be well beyond midnight.
With the last train from Harrogate to Knaresborough departing at 22.03, it's a boost not only for passengers but for the night-time economy.
Mr Gordon said: "Constituents told me the final Leeds train arrived with too little time to catch the last #1 bus to Knaresborough.
"I raised this with Harrogate Bus Company.
"It has been agreed the last bus will now depart at 12:25 am, allowing a smoother connection home."
The main routes connecting Harrogate and Knaresborough operated by Harrogate Bus Company, which is part of Transdev Blazefield, are the 1, 1A, 1B and 1C.
More information at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/the-harrogate-bus-company/