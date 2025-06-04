New investigation shows shocking rise in assaults on North Yorkshire police officers

North Yorkshire Police has seen an alarming rise recently in the number of police officers injured on duty.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new investigation has revealed that assaults are now the leading cause of North Yorkshire police officer injuries while on duty.

The data obtained by https://www.accidentatworkclaimuk.org.uk/ through Freedom of Information requests reveals that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 1,026 North Yorkshire Police officer injuries were recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 384 officers were injured in 2024, a 55 per cent increase from 2023 when 308 injuries were recorded.

According to the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) which represents police officers, forces are being “pushed to breaking point and enough is enough.” (Picture contributed)

During that time, a total of £257,710 has been paid out in compensation settling injury claims from staff and officers for injuries sustained while on duty.

The Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents police officers, recently launched its Copped Enough Campaign highlighting police officers’ right to fair pay, safe conditions, and respect.

According to the PFEW, forces are now being “pushed to breaking point and enough is enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thirty-two officers are violently assaulted every day and the numbers are rising,” said a PFEW spokesperson.

“The police officers who protect communities are being pushed to breaking point.

"Real-terms pay cuts of up to 21%, rising assaults, daily trauma and risk, they run towards danger, but their pay doesn’t cover running a household. Enough is enough.”

The figures for North Yorkshire are in line with the national landscape and highlight the push for discussions about frontline safety, duty of care and the challenges facing policing in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of financial redress, North Yorkshire Police say the number of compensation claims filed by injured officers also increased in the last three years, with eight claims submitted in 2024, up from three in 2022.

However, payouts have decreased. In 2022, two claims were settled resulting in a total of £204,190 being paid out in compensation.

A further three claims were settled in 2023 with damages totalling £20,569 and five were settled in 2024 with a compensation totalling £32,951.

Accident at Work Claim UK offers support to police officers and staff who have suffered an injury at work and free advice on claiming compensation.