New independent shop to open in Harrogate town centre to fill empty retail premises

A high quality new shop is to open in Harrogate thanks to one of the town's great independent success stories of recent decades.

After opening its doors for the first time in September 2010, Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants has now been offering great wine to customers out of its existing shops on Leeds Road in Harrogate and Hastings Court in Collingham for 14 years.

Now it is to grow its team to extend its offering by opening pop-up shop on Oxford Street in Harrogate.

The bold new initiative, which will see the independent business take over premises previously occupied by Shuropody shoe shop, has been inspired by the amazing success of its pop-up wine bar events in Harrogate and Collingham over the summer.

An annual sell-out - Flashback to last year's Ake & Humphris Christmas Wine Fair at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Tara Stagman of Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants said: “We’ve been feeling the love from long-standing customers and newcomers alike who chose to join us for a classy glass of something over the summer and made our pop-up wine bar a real success.”

The build-up to the launch of the new pop-up shop will include renovation work to the ground floor premises over the next six to eight weeks.

The aim is to open later in November, offering a fabulous range of wines, beers and spirits – with a particular focus on whisky – in a relaxed setting staffed by knowledgeable wine enthusiasts.

The work does not affect its current shops and the prestigious new arrival will give a boost to an important street in Harrogate which is also home to the likes of Baltzersen's cafe, Jespers and Harrogate Theatre.

The wine merchants’ plan for 2025 is to convert the premises on Oxford Street into a truly special wine merchants with wine café offering light tapas, cheese and biscuits and charcuterie sharing boards.

It’s going to be a busy period for Ake & Humphris as it is also holding its popular annual Christmas wine fair at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Saturday, November 23 with 60 different styles of wine.

It is also recruiting for two new full-time sales assistants.

For contact details, visit: https://www.akeandhumphris.co.uk/