New independent shop opens in Harrogate by owner with a bespoke approach

By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:00 BST
A new shop with an ‘eclectic’ approach has been launched in Harrogate by a talented artist.

Determined to bring new life to vintage furniture and household goods, Decoris is more than just a shop.

Owned by Yorkshire-born Jodie Flavell, the independent business at 26 Mayfield Grove is home to both Jodie Flavell Art and a shop selling an eclectic mixture of home decor; hand-painted, bespoke furniture; hand-poured aromatic products; vintage items, canvas art, house plants and more.

It aims to embrace a sustainable future based on creativity and offers workshops in furniture painting.

Owned by Yorkshire-born Jodie Flavell, Decoris in Harrogate is home to both Jodie Flavell Art and a shop selling an eclectic mixture of home decor; hand-painted, bespoke furniture and lots more. (Picture contributed)

Jodie said: "My journey began in 2019 when I started up-cycling my late grandad's home after moving in.

"Frustrated with the cheaply-made, expensive furniture on the market, I set-out to buy well-made vintage furniture, which I could create my own designs on.

"It didn't take me long to realise I have a real love for painting.

"A few months later I set up my own furniture painting business, before venturing into home décor and canvas art and have never looked back since.

"All of the furniture I source is preloved.

"I firmly believe in creating a sustainable future, where I can give unwanted furniture a new lease-of-life by painting sought-after, bespoke finishes.”

"My portfolio covers a large range of styles and techniques, as I love to experiment.

"But my absolute love is making things appear older then they actually are.”

Decoris opening times

Wednesday-Thursday: 10am-5:30pm

Saturday: 10am-3pm

For information, commissions or workshops, email [email protected] or visit: https://www.jodieflavellart.com/

