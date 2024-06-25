New independent shop opens in Harrogate by owner with a bespoke approach
Determined to bring new life to vintage furniture and household goods, Decoris is more than just a shop.
Owned by Yorkshire-born Jodie Flavell, the independent business at 26 Mayfield Grove is home to both Jodie Flavell Art and a shop selling an eclectic mixture of home decor; hand-painted, bespoke furniture; hand-poured aromatic products; vintage items, canvas art, house plants and more.
It aims to embrace a sustainable future based on creativity and offers workshops in furniture painting.
Jodie said: "My journey began in 2019 when I started up-cycling my late grandad's home after moving in.
"Frustrated with the cheaply-made, expensive furniture on the market, I set-out to buy well-made vintage furniture, which I could create my own designs on.
"It didn't take me long to realise I have a real love for painting.
"A few months later I set up my own furniture painting business, before venturing into home décor and canvas art and have never looked back since.
"All of the furniture I source is preloved.
"I firmly believe in creating a sustainable future, where I can give unwanted furniture a new lease-of-life by painting sought-after, bespoke finishes.”
"My portfolio covers a large range of styles and techniques, as I love to experiment.
"But my absolute love is making things appear older then they actually are.”
Decoris opening times
Wednesday-Thursday: 10am-5:30pm
Saturday: 10am-3pm
For information, commissions or workshops, email [email protected] or visit: https://www.jodieflavellart.com/
