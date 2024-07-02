New independent shop in Harrogate is nearly ready to open in lovely part of town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An independent shop coming to Harrogate shortly says it can’t wait to open.

Taking over the unit at 16 Montpellier Parade which had previously been occupied by Westmorland Sheepskins, Sunflower Bakery’s owner Kelly Days said moving into a prime spot in Harrogate was an “exciting prospect”.

"Our brand new Harrogate store is coming along very well and we can’t wait to open,” she posted in FB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thank you to everyone who has offered us support, kind words, words of wisdom and supported our small business."

Sunflower Bakery to open soon - As the lovely doodle on the window illustrates, refurbishment work is nearly complete on the new Harrogate shop. (Picture contributed)

As the lovely doodle on the window illustrates, refurbishment work is nearly complete on the new Harrogate store facing the Stray which joins a Boroughbridge branch and another Sunflower Bakery shop in Thirsk.

Not only does Sunflower Bakery specialise in cakes, brownies, ice creams, cookies and treats, it also offers supplies and baking lessons.