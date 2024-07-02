New independent shop in Harrogate is nearly ready to open in lovely part of town
Taking over the unit at 16 Montpellier Parade which had previously been occupied by Westmorland Sheepskins, Sunflower Bakery’s owner Kelly Days said moving into a prime spot in Harrogate was an “exciting prospect”.
"Our brand new Harrogate store is coming along very well and we can’t wait to open,” she posted in FB.
"Thank you to everyone who has offered us support, kind words, words of wisdom and supported our small business."
As the lovely doodle on the window illustrates, refurbishment work is nearly complete on the new Harrogate store facing the Stray which joins a Boroughbridge branch and another Sunflower Bakery shop in Thirsk.
Not only does Sunflower Bakery specialise in cakes, brownies, ice creams, cookies and treats, it also offers supplies and baking lessons.
The downstairs area will host Sunflower Bakery’s kitchens and cake school.
