New independent bar opens in Harrogate with emphasis on beer from local breweries
For pub-goers, nightlife in Bilton has felt a bit spread out between The Bilton Club, the Knox Arms and the Gardener's Arms ever since The Skipton pub, formerly The Dragon, was turned into a Co-op store in 2014.
Now a new craft beer and real ale bar has opened at 53 Skipton Road on the corner with Chatsworth Road which, potentially, provides a halfway point with The Devonshire Tap House and The Mucky Duck at Devonshire Place.
Called The Office Ale House Bilton, the new bar is located in an old curtain shop near the fire station.
It's the sister bar of The Office Ale House which was launched by owner Kevin Jones on Starbeck High Street in 2023.
Having opened last weekend, The Office Ale House Bilton is delivering four hand-pulled local beers plus a T-bar of cider and kegs from the same local breweries.
The current selection of beers is:
Daleside - Blonde.
Daleside - Monkey Wrench.
Rooster's - Yankee.
Turning Point's Bowling For Soup.
If is anything like the original The Office Ale House, it will be offering rotating taps ensure there’s always something new and exciting to discover, from the hoppiest IPAs to the smoothest stouts.
There’s no information yet about the possibility of live music or an open mic night at the new bar in Bilton, as already happens at the Starbeck branch.