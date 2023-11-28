New increase in capacity for Harrogate Town as 'amazing' new stand sponsored by Myrings opens at EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town AFC has boosted its seating for home fans as it opens its new-look Myrings stand as part of substantial ground improvements reflecting its status in the EFL.

This stand will enable the club to provide more seating options behind the far end goal at EnviroVent Stadium and is sponsored by award-winning, independent estate agen Myrings Estate Agents.

Open just in time for the club’s big Sky Bet League Two clash with high-flying Wrexham, the previously all-standing section has been transformed by installing seating behind the goal to improve the terracing options for home fans.

Harrogate Town says it is proud to continue its strong bond with Myrings Estate Agents who remain as sponsors of the new-look stand.

The new look Myrings Stand at Harrogate Town's EnviroVent Stadium which opened in time for the match against Wrexham. (Picture contributed)

Town’s Commercial Director Jo Towler said: “We are delighted to unveil our new look Myrings Stand for loyal home supporters and to be able accommodate the increased demand for seating within The EnviroVent Stadium.

"To have sold out on tickets and have a record crowd with this stand is a fantastic show of support from our fans.

"We are, of course, sincerely grateful to Myrings, for their long-standing commitment and support of the club.

"We look forward to further strengthening this relationship."

Gemma Myring, Managing Director at Myrings said: “Myrings are extremely proud to unveil the amazing new stand for home supporters.

"This marks yet another terrific milestone on the club's journey in Sky Bet League Two along the road to the next promotion."