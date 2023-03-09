New identity unveiled for Ripon’s Spa Hotel ahead of its reopening this spring

The Ripon Inn will be the new name for the Edwardian property, which was acquired by the group in June 2021.

In keeping with the brand style for the company, they had a new coat of arms created to embrace iconography synonymous with Ripon.

For The Ripon Inn, the crest is made up of a shield flanked by a pair of stags, linking to the historical coat of arms of the Earl and Marquess or Ripon.

The left half of the shield contains a representation of the Ripon horn in recognition of the history of the wakemen and hornblowers, one of the longest ongoing traditions in the world.

Sitting on a red background — a colour scheme and motif that appear in the city’s coat of arms – this is combined with a yellow chevron which is again informed by the Earl and Marquess of Ripon’s heraldry.

The right-hand side of the shield features a stylised illustration of the grade one listed Ripon Cathedral and its Early English gothic West front, dating back to 1220 and regarded as one of the best examples of its type.

The 43-bedroom Edwardian property - which is set in six acres of gardens – has been closed to guests since July 2020 and is currently undergoing a construction programme of extensive internal and external works.

A spokesperson for ICG said: “As with the new names we have unveiled for other sites recently, including The Knaresborough Inn and The Harrogate Inn, we have looked to embrace the history of the wider area and we hope the new look will create a talking point that serves as a link to the past while the site embarks on an exciting future.

“The new identity includes the locale so visitors can see what this fantastic places has to offer.”

The refurbished guest accommodation at The Ripon Inn will be varied and will provide a mix of accessible rooms, suites, and dog friendly rooms.