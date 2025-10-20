New home for one of Harrogate's 'landmark shops' after decades on Parliament Street

One of Harrogate’s most distinguished shops which famously went globally viral on TikTok is undertaking a new beginning at one of the town’s most prestigious addresses.

Since it was established nearly 30 years ago, Rhodes Wood, has enjoyed a reputation for quality in the traditional tailoring and ready to wear business across the UK and beyond.

Under the ownership of its founder Jeremy Wood Beaumont, it has been a well-known landmarkat the bottom of Parliament Streetall that time, not only in a bricks-and-mortar sense but also in the digital world of social media.

This most traditional of stores even became a worldwide viral sensation after one of its quirky but informative video tutorials attracted more than 11 million views on TikTok.

Jeremy Wood Beaumont told the press at the time: "TikTok means we now get customers travelling from around the world including USA, Australia and Dubai to visit the shop after seeing one of our videos."

Having outgrown its original location, this week sees Rhodes Wood officially open its doors in a new home at 71 Station Parade amid the three-storey Victorian splendour of Prince Albert Row.

Bringing fine bespoke tailoring and timeless menswear to Harrogate’s most refined shopping destination, a major refurbishment of the Harrogate business’s new address means the same high standard of surroundings but more space for its hand-finished shirts, luxury tweeds, executive business wear, formal evening wear and tailored shooting suits.

Acclaimed for combining the expertise and style of Savile Row for the discerning gentlemen “who knows the real value of looking good and feeling good,” the relocation of the brand adds to the strong existing pedigree of Prince Albert Row.

Situated on Station Parade, Prince Albert Row is housed in an original Grade II listed building which has seen almost 150 years of trade, in which time it has become a destination choice for visitors, including the rich, famous and, even, Royalty.

Other businesses there include Woods Fine Linens, Helen James florists, Bang & Olufsen and Poliform North.

More information on Rhodes Wood at: https://rhodeswood.co.uk

More information on Prince Albert Row at: https://princealbertrow.co.uk/