New headmaster is appointed by leading independent school in Harrogate area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new head has been appointed by a co-educational independent school in the Harrogate area.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cundall Manor School, which is located 16 miles from Harrogate and nine miles from Ripon, said it is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Weale as Headmaster.

Mr Weale is a highly-experienced independent school headmaster with an impressive track record in whole school leadership in the UK and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until December, Mr Weale served as Director of Bishop Cotton School, India’s top-ranked boys’ ‘legacy’ boarding school, as recognised by Education World magazine.

New headmaster - Simon Weale is a highly-experienced independent school headmaster with an impressive track record in whole school leadership in the UK and internationally. (Picture contributed)

Prior to this, he spent six years as Headmaster of Shebbear College in Devon, a co-educational independent day and boarding school whose ethos and size mirror that of Cundall Manor.

The Chair of Governors, Mrs Rachel Powell, said: “During our search, we were adamant that the next headmaster hold significant experience of whole school leadership and the Governors have been impressed by his immediate recognition of the opportunities that Cundall has to offer.

"We are confident that he will lead our school into the future with diligence, energy and enthusiasm”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A graduate of Modern History from the University of Oxford, Mr Weale has held Headship and teaching positions at some of the UK’s leading independent schools, including Latymer Upper School, Brentwood School, and Reigate Grammar School, which has been awarded Sunday Times School of the Year for 2025.

Mr Weale’s passion for education is complemented by his enthusiasm for sport and the outdoors.

As a former Oxford cricketer with three Blues and a two-time National Club Championship winner with Teddington CC, he also played representative hockey and junior club rugby.

He is a strong advocate for the role of extracurricular activities in fostering a well-rounded education and regularly writes published articles on education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his teaching career, Mr Weale has led outdoor education initiatives, coached sports teams, and organised international school trips to destinations including North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and South East Asia.

He has also developed exchange programmes with schools in France, India, South Africa, and Australia.

Cundall Manor is holding an Open Morning on Friday, February 7 at 9.30am.