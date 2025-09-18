New Harrogate Women Winning event to shine a light on 'the real Upstairs Downstairs'

Harrogate’s Women Winning Group is hosting another talk in their aim to shine the spotlight on extraordinary women who have been neglected by the tide of history.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much is known about Harrogate’s Victorian and Edwardian millionaires, those ‘upstairs’ - such as industrialist Samson Fox, multiple newspaper owner Robert Ackrill and property developer George Dawson,

But much less has been recorded about the ‘downstairs’ veritable army of mostly women who looked after their beautiful mansions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most of history until after the Second World War, work in service was easily the most likely employment for women.

The untold history of Harrogate - Six of the ten in-house servants from Samson Fox’s Grove House in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The work was hard, with long hours, and for lonely maids, often on their own.

One of an ongoing series of events this year, the latest talk presented by Harrogate’s Women Winning Group will feature historian Dr Paul Jennings, a highly regarded speaker, who will look at the women servants of Harrogate, where many hundreds worked in service, looking at who they were and what their lives were like.

Lynne Mee, co-founder of Women Winning along with Paula Stott, Chair of Harrogate Film Society, said: “We are delighted that Paul is to deliver this illustrated talk for us to balance the upstairs, downstairs scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In recent years, TV programmes such as Upstairs, Downstairs and Downton Abbey have fuelled fascination with the daily lives of servants.

"They worked long hours in strict hierarchies, performing arduous chores for wealthy families in exchange for wages and accommodation.

"They, too, were divided into upper ranks and lower ranks, each with distinct roles and living quarters.

"These women are worth remembering because of the undervalued role they played in Harrogate Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women Winning is a 12-month project inspired by International Women's Day 2025 which seeks to highlight and honour inspirational Harrogate women from the past and present day.

It has already worked collaboratively with Soroptimist International Harrogate and District and Harrogate Town AFC.

Women in Service: the case of Victorian and Edwardian Harrogate will take place at 7pm on Thursday, October 30 in West Park Centre (West Park United Reformed Church).

Tickets, including a welcome drink, are available from: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FHFG