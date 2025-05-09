New Harrogate Town Council member on personal journey of dealing with 'invisible disability' of deafness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly-elected member of Harrogate Town Council who was born profoundly deaf but misdiagnosed at the time has been inspired by Deafness Awareness Week to open up about her experiences.

Josie Caven was recently elected to the new Harrogate Town Council for the Kingsley Ward.

But, despite her achievements, she says she still feels the weight frequent discrimination and misinformation impact my life daily from services I rely on including the NHS and audiologists.

Josie said: "Government policies and good intentions by professions are very rigid and can itself do more damage to a person's autonomy and identity.

"People need to understand that each deaf person's experience and needs are different.”

From the earliest age, Josie’s journey was impacted by people’s lack of understanding of her condition.

“I was misdiagnosed as hearing so I wasn’t officially diagnosed until I was 26 months old, thanks to my mother’s insistence.

"For my primary years, I went to a school with a deaf unit attached.

"The wonderful lady that I know as Mrs Costello who was running the deaf unit was loving and driven to help me and other deaf students.

"But she couldn't protect us all, as I was once given detention for talking over the teacher."

An added complication was that Josie’s condition did not remain static.

"My deafness is caused by a rare genetic condition called wide vestibular aqueduct syndrome, and over time, my hearing deteriorated further.

"By the age of 10, my digital hearing aids weren't strong enough for my level of hearing loss, and I started to become aware that my voice sounded different."

All along the way during childhood, Josie was fortunate to be supported by people she remains grateful to.

"When I was 11, I had the fortune to meet Professor Chris Raine from the Bradford Listening Centre who approved and gave me the cochlear implant.

“That made a huge difference in my life but the journey wasn't easy.

"When I was first switched on, every sound was just a series of beeps

"It took nearly a year for sounds to feel more natural, and that process was emotionally exhausting.

"Having access to sound didn't instantly make things easier because it brought on a new set of challenges.

"One of the hardest things has been my complicated relationship with British Sign Language (BSL).

"I don't sign BSL, not by choice, but because a teacher of the deaf told my parents it would stop me learning English appropriately and that I would suffer academically.

"That decision was made for me, and it left me caught between worlds.

"I didn't feel fully part of the deaf community or the hearing one.

"I've since learned that deaf people are often forced into one category: you either speak, or you sign but never both.

"That divide needs to end.”

But the councillor for Kingsley has always been determined to succeed, no matter what the institutional obstacles or setbacks.

"Because I don't sign BSL, I've faced discrimination from services, including the NHS,” said Josie.

"Over the years, I felt myself slipping through the cracks.

"But instead of giving up, I chose to speak up.

"I found the strength to improve my own situation so I could help others, too.

"But my invisible disability has given me a deep empathy for others who feel unseen, unheard and left behind.”

Josie Craven says she sought the Lib Dem Party specifically because of its approach to deafness and decided to stand to be a councillor.

"When I was researching and learning about political parties, I really noticed the unique caring difference of the Lib Dem.

"Even their manifesto has the access to BSL.”