New Harrogate Town Council is needed to ' take back control' of key assets say Lib Dems

The town’s Lib Dems say the town could be “disadvantaged” without a Town Council after the recent abolition of Harrogate Borough Council as part of local government reorganisation, they have outline some of the powers and responsibilities they think the new body should have.

The creation of a new Town Council for the areas of the Harrogate district currently without a town or parish council is being championed by Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats, former Lib Dem Harrogate Borough Councillors and current North Yorkshire councillors.

Coun Pat Marsh, Chair of North Yorkshire Councils Area Committee for Harrogate and Knaresborough said not only did Libs support the principle of devolving power but believe that ”Harrogate is a very special place and decisions about our town need to be made by local people who know, love and understand this town."

A future Harrogate Town Council could take back control of local assets important to the residents such as the Royal Hall, says Harrogate's Lib Dem leader Coun Pat Marsh

What Lib Dem Coun Pat Marsh, member for Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone, said in full

"As Liberal Democrats we support the principle of devolving power to the level that best serves the residents.

"There are dozens of well established Parish and Town Councils across North Yorkshire, already doing great things in their communities.

"Without a new Town Council, Harrogate would be at a real disadvantage when bidding for services to remain local.

"Harrogate residents need to have a voice when it comes to the future of local assets, just as those in Knaresborough, Ripon, Pateley Bridge, Boroughbridge and many other villages in North Yorkshire have.

"Unique decisions relating to Harrogate should be being made in Harrogate by people who have received the endorsement of Harrogate residents.

“A future Harrogate Town Council could take back control of local assets important to the residents.

"At the moment North Yorkshire Councillors from Catterick, Ryedale and Scarborough have a say on the future of our Town's assets.

"Assets that could be considered for control by the Town Council include Off Street Car Parks, The Stray, Royal Hall, Sun Pavilion, Valley Gardens and the other green and floral spaces within the Town. Without local protection, these assets are always in danger of being cut by North Yorkshire Councillors not from Harrogate.

"A Harrogate Town Council would also provide a formal representative voice for local residents on planning applications and other consultations.

"Harrogate is a very special place and decisions about our Town need to be made by local people who know, love and understand this Town."

Coun Pat Marsh’s statement is supported by all the area’s Lib Dems, including:

Councillor Philip Broadbank, Fairfax & Starbeck.

Councillor Chris Aldred, High Harrogate & Kingsley

Councillor Peter Lacey, Coppice Valley and Duchy

Councillor Mike Schofield, Harlow & St Georges

Councillor Monika Slater, Bilton Grange & New Park

Hon Alderman Trevor Chapman

Hon Alderman Matthew Webber

To have your say, visit: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/8cc57ae2-1b76-436e-b43b-4fb1e04530d6

Harrogate Borough Council was abolished on April 1, 2023 after 49 years as part of the biggest shake-up in local government in North Yorkshire since 1974.