New Harrogate store is set to launch this week after a major refurbishment

Work is progressing at a furious pace in Harrogate in time for the launch of a new shop in the town centre – with an offer of up to 50% discounts on the opening day.

Located at 2a Cheltenham Mount, the new large-sized store will take over the slot that’s been vacated by House of Harrogate, the interior architecture and luxury kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom designers.

Called Furniture World of Harrogate, once current refurbishment work is complete, the grand opening is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 28.

The launch will run until Sunday, March 2 and the poster attached to the window of Furniture World promises up to 50% off everything in store.

The new furniture showroom will also offer a free gift for customer’s first order.