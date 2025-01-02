New Harrogate shop opens committed to offering alternative to mediocre takeways

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 15:51 GMT
A new Harrogate shop has opened to offer a real alternative to mediocre takeways full of additives and preservatives.

Run by husband and wife team Helen and Mal, The Gourmet Food Shack had rapidly become Harrogate’s best-kept secret for fans of fresh meals created in-house without additives.

Located at 14a Knaresborough Road, the independent business produces cooked chilled meals for you to enjoy in your own home with a wide menu from around the globe.

Its reputation is building by word of month among customers looking for restaurant quality food in the comfort of their own home.

New Harrogate business - The Gourmet Food Shack offers cooked chilled meals for you to enjoy in your own home with a wide menu from around the globe. (Picture contributed)
New Harrogate business - The Gourmet Food Shack offers cooked chilled meals for you to enjoy in your own home with a wide menu from around the globe. (Picture contributed)

Helen said: “Our kitchen produces cooked chilled meals for you to enjoy in your own home.

“We make fresh meals without additives, colourings or preservatives giving our customers the choice to not only eat healthy but tasty meals cooked by our in-house chef.

“Simply call in choose from our range of freshly cooked dishes in our refrigerated display, take them home, refrigerate and follow the easy heating instructions."

Among the dishes on offer at the speciality store, which opened in November, are Bourbon BBQ Wings, Rigatoni Bolognaise, Beef Guinness and Stilton Stew, Chilli Con Carne, Chicken Tikka Masalla, Ginger Tomato and Garlic Meatballs and Mac and Cheese with Vintage Cheddar and Caramelised Maple Bacon.

The new shop also provide artisan pies, cheeses, onion bhajis, cured meats, chutneys and desserts.

The Gourmet Shack closed for Christmas and New Year.

It will reopen on Tuesday, January 7 with a full compliment of cooked chilled dishes.

