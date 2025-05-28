New Harrogate shop changes its name from 'Swastik' after refurbishment is completed

A new shop has opened in Harrogate but has dropped its original name of Swastik.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand new Indian supermarket, which sells fruit and vegetables, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, has taken over the unit at number 3 Station Parade which had been occupied by Go Herbs until it closed in 2023.

During the recent refurbishment, the new shop’s sign has gone up with the name Swastik Supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swastik is a historic symbol with deep-rooted significance in Hinduism.

The new sign shows it is now called Namaste Supermarket.

It is located next to HGPT Studio fitness centre near Harrogate Bus Station.