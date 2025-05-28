New Harrogate shop changes its name from 'Swastik' after refurbishment is completed

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th May 2025, 09:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new shop has opened in Harrogate but has dropped its original name of Swastik.

The brand new Indian supermarket, which sells fruit and vegetables, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, has taken over the unit at number 3 Station Parade which had been occupied by Go Herbs until it closed in 2023.

During the recent refurbishment, the new shop’s sign has gone up with the name Swastik Supermarket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swastik is a historic symbol with deep-rooted significance in Hinduism.

The new sign shows it is now called Namaste Supermarket.

It is located next to HGPT Studio fitness centre near Harrogate Bus Station.

Related topics:HarrogateHinduism
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice