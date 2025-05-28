New Harrogate shop changes its name from 'Swastik' after refurbishment is completed
A new shop has opened in Harrogate but has dropped its original name of Swastik.
The brand new Indian supermarket, which sells fruit and vegetables, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, has taken over the unit at number 3 Station Parade which had been occupied by Go Herbs until it closed in 2023.
During the recent refurbishment, the new shop’s sign has gone up with the name Swastik Supermarket.
Swastik is a historic symbol with deep-rooted significance in Hinduism.
The new sign shows it is now called Namaste Supermarket.
It is located next to HGPT Studio fitness centre near Harrogate Bus Station.