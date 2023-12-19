New: Harrogate Self Care Week to be launched with free Turkish Baths session thanks to Harrogate BID
Organisers Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) are to launch a programme of free events to boost people’s health and wellbeing at the start of the new year.
Running from January 22-27, 2024, a range of self care workshops, activities, classes, along with a themed market, will help you to work on your body, soul and mind following a busy Christmas and New Year period.
Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “Since William Slingsby discovered the first spring in 1571, Harrogate has been a flourishing spa town that has been supporting both self-care and wellbeing.
“We are proud to be working with BID members and partners on this new campaign to showcase our present day offer, which remains world renowned.”
To kick things off on Monday, January 22, visitors can indulge in exhilaration, euphoria and relaxation as the Harrogate Turkish Baths hosts a free, two-hour session in the Frigidarium, steam room, heated chamber and plunge pool.
The rest of the week will see a mosaic-making event at Artizan, flower arranging with Helen James, yoga classes, a dynamic session with Ebru Evrim, gym training with F45 and gong bath therapy.
To close on Saturday, January 27, a pop-up health and wellbeing-themed market will be held in Victoria Shopping Centre with a range of traders and stalls.
Harrogate BID is partnering for Self Care Week with Hollistic Wellbeing Warrior, Kitti Johnson.
A certified yoga instructor, crystal bowl sound healer, reiki and shamanic practitioner, Kitti has taught workshops on energy healing, journaling, anxiety, the chakras and essential oils for a number of years.
Kitti said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to raise awareness of all the wonderful wellbeing services and ways people can look after themselves as part of Self Care Week.
“We have a wide variety of classes and workshops for people to discover new ways to take care of their wellbeing.”
Any businesses in the BID area wishing to get involved, should email the team on: [email protected]