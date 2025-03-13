New Harrogate road safety scheme transforms school travel and could be extended across the town

A road safety scheme that is the first of its kind in North Yorkshire is transforming the way children travel to school – and its success means more areas could soon benefit.

The School Streets initiative on Beechwood Grove in Harrogate, where Oatlands Junior School is situated, restricts traffic at drop-off and pick-up times.

North Yorkshire Council has decided to make it permanent after an 18-month trial generated support from the local community.

And it has been used to full advantage by staff, pupils and local road safety campaigners, who have launched their own successful ‘Bike Bus’ scheme.

School Streets initiative - North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan (far right), with Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign's Hazel Peacock (far left), taking part in the ‘Bike Bus’ initiative alongside pupils and a parent. (Picture contributed)

The initiative is an organised group cycle to school, with pupils, parents and carers travelling together from The Stray to Oatlands Infants School then Oatlands Junior School.

The signs coming now from North Yorkshire Council are that road restrictions at schools could be rolled out in future across Harrogate and the wider county.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “The School Streets initiative has had such a positive impact.

“The first in North Yorkshire, it represents a huge milestone for increasing road safety and promoting sustainable travel from a young age.

The ‘Bike Bus’ is proving popular with Harrogate families and staff travelling to Oatlands Junior School, on Beechwood Grove, where the School Streets scheme has proved a success. (Picture contributed)

“It has allowed more children to enjoy safer journeys to school every day and it has made the increasingly-popular ‘Bike Bus’ scheme possible.

“It was fantastic for me to join parents, children and staff on their way to school.

“The success of School Streets here serves as an exemplar for the rest of North Yorkshire and we are now looking to introduce similar schemes elsewhere in the county.”

What is a school ‘Bike Bus’

An example of an existing School Streets scheme in Croydon in south London. (Picture contributed)

Members of the Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign, Hazel Peacock and Ben Mortimer, launched the ‘Bike Bus’ in collaboration with Oatlands Infants School, Oatlands Junior School and Sustrans.

Mrs Peacock said: “The Oatlands ‘Bike Bus’ has been a great success in creating a fun and active way of travelling to school and in bringing the community together.

“It has been held once a month since November, with up to 60 people taking to their bikes on each ride.

“We have definitely seen more parents and carers cycling with their children as part of the School Streets scheme.

Marks and Spencer and Hornbeam Park railway station have agreed to be a ‘park and stride’ location, allowing families who live further away can park their cars and walk a short distance to school.

What is the School Streets initiative

The School Streets initiative, which has been implemented at many schools and towns across the UK, includes the following restrictions on vehicular traffic on Beechwood Grove in Harrogate:

On school days in term time only, Beechwood Grove will be restricted to traffic in the mornings (8.30am-9am) when children arrive to school and on afternoons (3pm-3:45pm) when they go home.

During these times, parents and carers will not be able to enter Beachwood Grove by vehicle to drop off or pick up their children.

What does the local councillor say

Coun John Mann, who represents the Oatlands and Pannal division on North Yorkshire Council, said: "This landmark scheme is testament to the collective determination of schools, families, and councillors in response to public concerns.

“It shows that we have been able to deliver ambitious action and sets a positive example and leads the way for communities across North Yorkshire."

What does the future hold for roads near schools

Elsewhere, a School Streets pilot is under way at Seamer and Irton Community Primary School, near Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council has also recently announced it had adopted a presumption in favour of lower speed limits near schools and other education sites.

The authority is reviewing speed limits outside every school, college and nursery, representing more than 400 locations in total as it takes unprecedented steps to improve road safety.