New Harrogate restaurant that builds on the past to bring a brighter future for dining out
A hive of activity, this grand centre of accommodation boasting 100 beautifully-appointed bedrooms has been undergoing a revolution not just in interior design but customer experience over the last two years.
The list of improvements and refurbishments at Cedar Court in recent months has made a real impact, especially so in the case of the £500k investment into the hotel's new restaurant, Amber’s.
An elegant brasserie in the style of The Ivy with a feeling of luxury, just walking into the pale greens and deep reds and brown of this extravagant dining room with its grand Regency Period style classical ceiling lifts the spirits and whets the appetite.
But Amber’s, which was launched in April, is about much more than stunning interior design or architectural theatre.
In keeping with the rejuvenated Cedar Court’s ethos of being a welcoming place for all, there have been two new initiatives at the restaurant.
A Residents Club for HG1 and HG2 residents, offering exclusive discounts and benefits for the first 1000 locals who join, and a new Thursday Club with fixed-price menu and live music for local residents.
This spirit of community is reflected in Amber’s menu, too.
A Yorkshire take on contemporary British cuisine, the chefs have been working closely with local suppliers to design dishes which are comforting but more fine dining than pub classics.
With that thought in mind, this reporter visited Amber’s to sample a dish where there is no place to hide – Sunday lunch!
And here is what I had:
Starter
Easingwold Ham Hock & Sweetcorn Pressing.
Mains
Roast Sirloin of Hereford Breed Beef with Yorkshire’s own pudding, beef gravy and all the trimmings.
Dessert
Chocolate Truffle Cake - black cherry compote, orange sorbet and chocolate scroll.
Competition is becoming more and more fierce at the high end of Harrogate's hotel trade and the changes at Cedar Court are part of a new golden age for quality in the hospitality sector.
But what matters is whether its Sunday lunch passes the taste test?
Does it offer enjoyment as well as style?
With flying colours.
Delicious ham from Easingwold.
Lashings of gorgeously pink beef.
A truffle cake to melt into no matter how full up you feel.
Dining at Amber’s is so enjoyable it takes you out of Cedar Court’s history and into the now.