New Harrogate reading group to offer a fresh twist on the traditional book club

Harrogate’s vibrant literary world has received another boost with the launch of a new free reading group with a difference.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by local author, Rebecca Colby, Harrogate’s Reading Round will be one of a network of only 16 in the country funded by the Royal Literary Fund in 2025/26, and, unlike other reading groups, there is no homework.

“Each week I will read aloud to the group a poem and a short story, and then we’ll discuss them together,” said Rebecca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research shows how good it is for us to be read aloud to; hardly any of us make the time to listen

Led by local author, Rebecca Colby, Harrogate’s Reading Round will be one of a network of only 16 in the country funded by the Royal Literary Fund in 2025/26. (Picture contributed)

"This is ninety minutes when people can just stop and listen to something new to them.”The Reading Round scheme was set up to create a space where readers can discover original stories and poems in a friendly group.

Reading Round groups have run for more than a decade, and the feedback is always extraordinary.

Katherine McMahon, novelist and Head of Outreach with the Royal Literary Fund, said: “It’s a lovely thing to be able to bring to Harrogate.

"People often call it the highlight of their week.

"Discussions can get quite lively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact that each group is guided by a writer means there’s always new insights and discoveries.”

The Reading Round will take place in Harrogate Library on Fridays from 10.15am-11.45am and is open to all.

Although it’s completely free to join, numbers are restricted and pre-booking essential.

Contact Rebecca on [email protected] to find out more.