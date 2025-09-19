New Harrogate reading group to offer a fresh twist on the traditional book club
Led by local author, Rebecca Colby, Harrogate’s Reading Round will be one of a network of only 16 in the country funded by the Royal Literary Fund in 2025/26, and, unlike other reading groups, there is no homework.
“Each week I will read aloud to the group a poem and a short story, and then we’ll discuss them together,” said Rebecca.
“Research shows how good it is for us to be read aloud to; hardly any of us make the time to listen
"This is ninety minutes when people can just stop and listen to something new to them.”The Reading Round scheme was set up to create a space where readers can discover original stories and poems in a friendly group.
Reading Round groups have run for more than a decade, and the feedback is always extraordinary.
Katherine McMahon, novelist and Head of Outreach with the Royal Literary Fund, said: “It’s a lovely thing to be able to bring to Harrogate.
"People often call it the highlight of their week.
"Discussions can get quite lively.
"The fact that each group is guided by a writer means there’s always new insights and discoveries.”
The Reading Round will take place in Harrogate Library on Fridays from 10.15am-11.45am and is open to all.
Although it’s completely free to join, numbers are restricted and pre-booking essential.
Contact Rebecca on [email protected] to find out more.