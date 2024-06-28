New Harrogate pub in the running for best bar in the UK award only a year after opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning new Harrogate pub which only opened a year ago is officially the best in Yorkshire and, perhaps, in the UK.

The Barking George, which opened last July following after a multi-million-pound renovation by new owners The Inn Collection Group, has been named the best Pub & Bar in the Yorkshire and Humber region in the 2024 National Pub and Bar Awards, making it one of the best 13 bars in the country.

The spectacular bar, located in the Harrogate Inn hotel, had qualified for the finals night by winning the North Yorkshire county title back in April and was up against stiff competition to win its region, with The Old Star at Kilham, The Red Cow in Fishtoft, Public in Sheffield and Call Lane Social in Leeds also in contention.

A delighted General manager Henry White said afterwards: “We’re thrilled with this award, all of the county winners that made up the region are very strong venues so to be named best of is quite special.

Harrogate’s Barking George is officially the Best Pub & Bar in the Yorkshire and Humber region - From left, Jonathan Hayton, Henry White, Gareth Mitchell. (Picture contributed)

“We’ve had an incredible first year as Barking George and The Harrogate Inn and the response to the change from the old hotel to a vibrant new bar has been so well received.

“With our first anniversary of our opening coming up in a few days, winning the Yorkshire and Humber title is such a good way for the team at the inn to mark that milestone.”

With opulent, Instagram-able surroundings, there is a sense of grandeur far removed from Barking George’s previous incarnation whilst its new outdoor terrace is the perfect spot from which to look out onto the hustle and bustle of Crescent Gardens.

Organised in conjunction with Pub & Bar magazine and now in its eighth year, the National Pub & Bar Awards showcases the UK’s finest pubs and bars nationally, each year crowning the best venues within 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.