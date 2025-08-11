New Harrogate office hub reaches milestone as Copthall Bridge hits 50% let

A £10.5 million office redevelopment in Harrogate town centre which opened in March says it has reached a major milestone with 50% lettings filled.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a transformative redevelopment by WorkWell and a change of name, Copthall Bridge opened earlier this year in the heart of Harrogate on the corner of Station Parade and Station Bridge.

Owners say the success of Copthall Bridge marks a key moment in the transformation of one of Harrogate’s most prominent and long-vacant commercial sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left empty for more than six years, the building has been reimagined by workspace provider WorkWell to meet the demands of modern businesses, with a focus on hybrid working, staff wellbeing and productivity.

Following a major redevelopment by WorkWell and a change of name, Copthall Bridge opened earlier this year in the heart of Harrogate on the corner of Station Parade and Station Bridge. (Picture contributed)

WorkWell managing director Oliver Corrigan said: “The level of take-up at Copthall Bridge reinforces the need for high-quality, flexible office space in Harrogate.

"Today’s businesses want functional workspaces that support productivity and offer real value to their teams in terms of healthy work environments, and Copthall Bridge is designed to do just that.”

Located just a short walk from Harrogate’s rail and bus stations, the offices offer premium facilities including breakout zones, soundproofed booths, meeting rooms and wellness spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme forms part of WorkWell’s growing regional portfolio, which includes developments in Leeds and aligns with the company’s wider plans to open up to ten new sites across the North over the next decade.

Tenants already committed to the building represent a diverse and international mix, from Harrogate-based mobile communications firm Mobile Tornado to Danish publishing tech company Chronos Hub. Other occupiers include leadership consultancy Primeast, software business Grateful, and wealth management group, S&W.

The building offers flexible office suites for teams with one to 40 desks, alongside co-working areas, soundproof booths, meeting rooms, wellness facilities. on-site car parking and cycle storage.

WorkWell says its expansion reflects a belief that workspace is a strategic asset for businesses, driving both performance and staff satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With demand now outstripping supply for quality office environments in the region, WorkWell says it is confident Copthall Bridge’s success signals fresh investment and confidence in Harrogate’s economic future.

To book a viewing, visit: https://info.workwelloffices.com/contact-us