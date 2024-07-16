New Harrogate MP looks back on a 'whirlwind' first week at Westminster after election victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Tom Gordon may be one of 335 new MPs down in London trying to set up an office at Westminster but he is intent on hitting the ground running for his constituents.

Like most new MPs, Tom Gordon will have to hot desk it for a week or so before he is allocated an office at the House of Commons.

But he is moving quickly in navigating the practical issues every new MP must face.

Buoyed by good wishes from constituents, he says he is already focusing on continuing the campaigns he ran during the election.

Sworn in at Parliament - Harrogate and Knaresborough’s newly-elected MP Tom Gordon is intent on hitting the ground running for his constituents. (Picture contributed)

"It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. I’m working hard to get a staff team and office set up so that I can get down to helping as many constituents as I can as quickly as possible,” said Mr Gordon.

“I’m still in a bit of disbelief over the sheer volume of support I’ve had since the election when I’ve been out and about.

"A lot of people put their trust in me as a Liberal Democrat for the first time at this election, so I wanted to start repaying that trust from day one by campaigning hard on the issues that matter to residents here.”

After being sworn in as the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough last week, meaning he can now speak in Parliament and be the constituency’s voice in the chamber, the newly-elected MP lost no time in calling for an emergency Health and Social Care budget in order to provide the urgent funding needed for local NHS and social care services.

After returning to Harrogate last Thursday from London, MP Tom Gordon attended the Great Yorkshire Show in a busy itinerary. (Picture contributed)

He has also written to the Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling on him to use the pledged new money for primary care to invest in local GP surgeries in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

And he has approached Education Minister Bridget Phillipson to request a funding extension from the Government for Harrogate College as part of its £20 million expansion plans after making it plain during the election that he strongly supported the education centre’s proposals to improve its facilities to the benefit of students and local businesses.

Mr Gordon’s intervention follows the launch talks of a judicial review into the college’s expansion prompted by business interests at Hornbeam Park, which would see the project delayed beyond the agreed funding period.

Tom Gordon said: “One of my first actions since my election has been to try and secure this funding for Harrogate College and the wider community.

Harrogate and Knaresborough's new MP Tom Gordon visits Bilton Cricket Club with Coun Monika Slater, to see the new nets that have been installed with support from her councillor locality budget. (Picture contributed)

“We are not asking for extra money, just an extension to the funding deadline.

"Not getting this extension would put the rebuild of Harrogate College at risk.

“The expansion would give opportunities to so many people in our local communities.

"We just can’t afford to see this opportunity just fall by the wayside."

After returning to Harrogate last Thursday from London, Mr Gordon attended the Great Yorkshire Show, visited Bilton Cricket Club and popped in to Frazer Theatre’s Open Morning followed by a trip to Scotton Feast.

Tom Gordon and his team have already taken on their first pieces of casework for local constituents.

The new MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough is also advising that, any residents who would like to raise any problems that he can help with, or events they’d like him to attend, to email him at [email protected]