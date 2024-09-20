New Harrogate cafe owner praises staff member Hayley for 'incredible' work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Harrogate cafe owner has hailed his longest-serving staff member as a “rock” as he unveils plans to update the menu and change its look.

Since Jason Evans launched a freshen-up of the Deli Bar at 23 Regent Parade in August after taking it over six months ago he says customers have all complimented him on the changes.

But, he adds, the “rock supporting it all has been of Hayley Francis who was also the previous owner Darren Winder’s ‘second lieutenant’ for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I couldn’t have been able to do it without Hayley,” said Jason.

The friendly team line up at the refurbished Deli Bar cafe in Harrogate - Owner Jason Evans with long-serving staff member Hayley Francis, left, and Sienna Francis. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

"The entire team I inherited are exceptional but Hayley is my rock.

"She has so much empathy and cares so much for the customers.

"She’s incredible.”

The refurbishment of the Deli Bar has seen the installation of almost entirely new fixtures and fittings, attractive tiling and more tables and chairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to make the cafe not only somewhere to grab a tasty takeaway but also somewhere to linger and feel relaxed.

Jason said: “The place was looking just a wee bit tired and a bit cramped.

"I also wanted to simplify the layout to make it easier for customers.

“I love the takeaway element of the cafe but I wanted to make the Deli Bar somewhere welcoming to sit down and relax, somewhere where people can come and sit and chat and enjoy the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had so many comments from customers since the refurb saying it’s really nice now.”

As well as more modern look and stylish furniture, the changes put an emphasis on the menu with new TV displays replacing handwritten boards.

It all ties in with the cafe owner’s plans to appoint a trained chef and add new items to the menu, including a new range of specials.

Jason says he was keen the contracts for the refurbishment work went to local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Salt of the Earth and Mytile both did a great job,” he said.

"There were challenges in the job but they took it in their stride.

"The level of workmanship involved is fantastic.”