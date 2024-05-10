New Harrogate bar with two for one drinks offers builds strong following on popular street for nightlife
Since it opened earlier this year, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen has brought a more relaxed feel and a musical flavour to the far end of John Street.
Formerly home to the long-standing Pitcher and Piano, which was a Harrogate institution for many years, the new bar has introduced Live Music Saturdays and a series of Open Mic nights with acoustic music.
The approach appears to be working as the Irish bar has built up a strong following of people enjoying the ‘craic’ on a night out.
This modern chain bar serves beer, wine and cocktails, plus a menu of grazing plates and pub classics.
What's more, The Four Leaf also offers two-for-one cocktails, including the Guinness slammer, as well as the usual pub drinks