New Harrogate bar with two for one drinks offers builds strong following on popular street for nightlife

By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th May 2024, 15:50 BST
A new bar is bringing a different flavour to one of Harrogate’s busiest streets for nightlife – and the occasional two for one offers on pints of Guinness.

Since it opened earlier this year, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen has brought a more relaxed feel and a musical flavour to the far end of John Street.

Formerly home to the long-standing Pitcher and Piano, which was a Harrogate institution for many years, the new bar has introduced Live Music Saturdays and a series of Open Mic nights with acoustic music.

The approach appears to be working as the Irish bar has built up a strong following of people enjoying the ‘craic’ on a night out.

Since it opened earlier this year, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen in Harrogate has brought a more relaxed feel and a musical flavour to the far end of John Street. (Picture contributed)Since it opened earlier this year, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen in Harrogate has brought a more relaxed feel and a musical flavour to the far end of John Street. (Picture contributed)
This modern chain bar serves beer, wine and cocktails, plus a menu of grazing plates and pub classics.

What's more, The Four Leaf also offers two-for-one cocktails, including the Guinness slammer, as well as the usual pub drinks

