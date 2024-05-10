New Harrogate bar with two for one drinks offers builds strong following on popular street for nightlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bar is bringing a different flavour to one of Harrogate’s busiest streets for nightlife – and the occasional two for one offers on pints of Guinness.

Since it opened earlier this year, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen has brought a more relaxed feel and a musical flavour to the far end of John Street.

Formerly home to the long-standing Pitcher and Piano, which was a Harrogate institution for many years, the new bar has introduced Live Music Saturdays and a series of Open Mic nights with acoustic music.

The approach appears to be working as the Irish bar has built up a strong following of people enjoying the ‘craic’ on a night out.

Since it opened earlier this year, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen in Harrogate has brought a more relaxed feel and a musical flavour to the far end of John Street. (Picture contributed)

This modern chain bar serves beer, wine and cocktails, plus a menu of grazing plates and pub classics.