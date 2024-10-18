New Harrogate bar to open as town embraces a new wave of Irish pub culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bar is to open in Harrogate shortly and it is offering two lucky winners a free trip to Dublin and a tour of the Guinness Brewery to celebrate the launch.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focused on bringing a taste of Ireland, Guinness and live music to customers, Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern is set to bring its authentic Irish charm to Harrogate soon.

Promising fresh Guinness in an Irish pub setting, this traditional Irish pub already boasts branches across the north, including Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The imminent newcomer follows the opening earlier in the year of The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen on John Street revives memories of when Harrogate last embraced Irish bars in a big way in the 1990s when popular haunts such as O’Neills became the place to be.

New bar to open - Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern is set to bring its authentic Irish charm to Harrogate soon. (Picture contributed)

The forthcoming launch of Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern in Harrogate will see it located in The Ginnel, off Parliament Street.

Originally modelled on the pubs of Temple Bar in Dublin, with its exposed brick walls, cosy atmosphere, and open stage, Katie O'Brien's aims to provide the perfect spot for a pint of Guinness and a good time.

Its live music policy covers performers from across Ireland and the best of local talent from across the region performing live on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relaxed but lively, it also promises DJ, live sports and, like a taste of Ireland on your doorstep. a warm welcome.

To get people in the spirit for the Harrogate opening, Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern is offering a chance to win a trip to Dublin, a bar tab, and a tour of the Guinness Storehouse.

For how to enter the competition and updates on the Harrogate launch, head to @katieobriens_harrogate_ on Instagram.