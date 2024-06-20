New Harrogate bar in running to be 'UK’s best town centre pub' after a magnificent reburbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An opulent Harrogate bar which first opened less than a year ago is in the running for the 2024 Great British Pub Awards.

Opening after a multi-million-pound renovation in July 2023, the Barking George at The Harrogate Inn hotel hasn’t been slow in establishing itself as a destination venue in Harrogate.

With luxury-oozing, Instagram-able surroundings, it has been praised for exuding a sense of grandeur while its new outdoor terrace is the perfect vantage point to look out onto the hustle and bustle of Crescent Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as the Oscars for the Pub Industry, Barking George is the only contender in the category in the north of England to be make the final shortlist of six in this year’s Great British Pub Awards.

Opening after a multi-million-pound renovation in July 2023, the Barking George at The Harrogate Inn hotel hasn’t been slow in establishing itself as a destination venue in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Its qualification not only recognises the remarkable transformation of the old St George Hotel under new owners The Inn Collection Group but also the sheer variety offered by its food and drinks menus, including the newly launched weekend brunch offering, marketing and promotional activities and the company’s approach to staff training and retention.

General manager Henry White said: "I couldn’t be prouder to have Barking George make the shortlist of a very well-respected competition in the industry.

“We launched to a big fanfare and there was a lot of focus on us with Barking George and The Harrogate Inn marking such a step away from what Hotel St George was about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m thankful the people of Harrogate and beyond have taken to the refurbishment."

September’s Great British Pub Awards event in Manchester will be Barking George’s second final of the year, with the venue in the running to be named one of the UK’s top pubs at next week’s Pub and Bar Magazine Awards.

Its place at the competition’s finale was earned by winning the county title for North Yorkshire and will see it vie with 93 fellow county winners.

PR and communications manager for The Inn Collection Group, Andrew Robson, said: “Henry and the team at Barking George have put in sterling efforts this year.