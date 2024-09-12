New Harrogate anti-theft officer is saving town centre shops hundreds of pounds

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:09 BST
A new anti-crime and anti-social behaviour officer launched in Harrogate town centre has been praised for saving shops hundreds of pounds.

A measure of the success of Harrogate BID’s Town Centre Support Officer (TCSO) was illustrated recently when he was on hand to deter a thief and recover £600 worth of stolen jackets and return them to a store in the town centre.

The role was first introduced by the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) group earlier this year when Kiam was appointed to support, safeguard and improve the town centre and make the area the best it can be.

Since taking on the job, Kiam has made a real difference, helping to retrieve hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods, increasing reporting of crime in Harrogate and supporting partners to work in collaboration against potential criminals.

Success of Harrogate BID’s Town Centre Support Officer (TCSO) - Kiam was on hand recently to deter a thief and recover £600 worth of stolen jackets in the town centre. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “It’s been a fantastic start for Kiam as part of the BID Team.

“He has built some highly useful relationships and connections with our partners, as well as acting as an ambassadorial presence on the street reporting and engaging on a daily basis.

"He’s been making a positive change to make our town safe and welcoming for all."

After a great start, the TCSO will now continue to act as the eyes and ears on the ground in Harrogate, monitoring hot spots and gathering evidence to work with partners including North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Council, CCTV Operatives, Harrogate Homeless Project and more.

If you have any questions about the TCSO role, or wish to give the BID any feedback, please email the team on [email protected]

Any crimes in the Harrogate area can be reported either on the Police.UK app or by calling the force on 101 or 999.

Harrogate BID is a not-for-profit organisation, funded by businesses in a dedicated area, with an aim to improve the area in which those businesses trade within.

The BID was launched in 2019 and won a ballot of businesses in the BID area last year to begin its second term for five more years.

For more information, visit: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/

