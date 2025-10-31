New Halloween data shows Ripon people are among Britain's 'most superstitious'

As Halloween approaches new research shows that Ripon ranks as the seventh most superstitious city in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study commissioned by Best New Bingo Sites https://www.bestnewbingosites.co.uk/ found that the nation makes more than 193,000 superstition-related searches every month wondering about luck, fate, and the paranormal.

Topping the list as the UK’s most superstitious city is Armagh, where residents make more than 12,000 superstition-inspired searches per 100,000 people each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truro and Bangor follow close behind, proving that smaller, historic cathedral cities are still steeped in mystery and myth.

A new study places Ripon in seventh position as the most superstitious city in the UK, just ahead of Durham. (Picture contributed)

In total, the British public make more than 193,000 superstition-related searches every month.

That’s more than 2.3 million a year spending time wondering about the number 666 and four leaf clovers.

Sue Dawson, Operations Director at Best New Bingo Sites, said “It’s fascinating to see how superstitions and good luck tokens capture the public’s imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even in the modern world, these beliefs still clearly hold sway over daily life in the UK.

"Whether it’s avoiding the number 13, crossing paths with a black cat, or keeping an eye on Friday the 13th, superstitions continue to shape how we think, play, and even have fun”.

After gathering monthly and annual search volume data for each superstitious word via Google Keyword Planner, Ripon came in seventh position, just ahead of Durham.

In the list of the UK’s top 15 most superstitious cities, the top ranked Armagh in Northern Ireland had 12,181 annual ‘superstition-inspired’ searches per 100,000 residents.

In contrast, Ripon’s figure was 9,340.