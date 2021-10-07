New guide to Knaresborough’s blue plaques

The new guide encompasses all 22 of the town’s blue plaques on two suggested walking routes along Waterside and around the town centre.

Knaresborough Civic Society chair James Monaghan said: “We hope that the map will appeal to visitors and residents alike and will encourage people to walk around all of Knaresborough to discover the locations, buildings, people and events that make up Knaresborough’s unique heritage.”

The illustrations and maps for the new leaflet were created by local artist Helen Salmons and highlight the many iconic buildings and locations in Knaresborough, from Conyngham Hall to St Robert’s Cave.

The guide will be available for free from the tourist information centre, library and a number of local businesses as well as being downloadable from the Civic Society’s website.

Printing of the maps was made possible by a donation from Knaresborough business HMCA.

The Civic Society aims to protect and enhance the natural and built heritage of Knaresborough, leading to a sustainable lifestyle for all.

Knaresborough Civic Society will be holding its AGM at the end of October. Anyone interested in getting involved in the Civic Society should visit www.knaresborough-civic-society.org.uk.