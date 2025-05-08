'New gems' set to delight at Harrogate independent's Spring Wine Fair this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning independent Harrogate wine and beer business is to present the "the most vivid orange wine we've ever discovered" as part of its latest wine fair.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Saturday, May 10, Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants’ Spring Wine Fair will be sharing more than 50 great new wines in three separate sessions.

Ake & Humphris has built up a strong reputation for been offering great wine to customers from its shops on Leeds Road in Harrogate and Hastings Court in Collingham since the business was launched in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Spring Wine Fair is an ideal opportunity to check out a collection of “flawless diamonds”, so expect wines with exceptional clarity that are a cut above the norm that will bring colour to your wine life.

Ready to present this weekend's Spring Wine Fair in Harrogate - Tara, Ake & Humphris Finance & Marketing, and, Paul, Ake & Humphris Sales Manager. (Picture contributed)

Tara Stagman of Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants said: "We've deliberately set out to find a collection of outright joyful wines that truly deliver on quality and flavour.

"It's a great opportunity to grab a glass and spend a couple of hours trying some new gems.”

"We can't wait to show you the most vivid orange wine we've ever discovered, as well as our particularly pretty rose selection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range of wines on offer when this popular event returns on Saturday will be as impressive as always; from white wine pearls from Burgundy and beyond, and reds ranging from a sublime Russian River Pinot Noir to a ridiculously big ancient vine Zinfandel.

There will be brand new refreshing Cremant and some carefully graded Champagnes to indulge in.

A seasoned wholesaler of wine, supplying more than 50 local businesses, as well as its expertise in wine and spirits, Ake & Humphris also works closely with local breweries, Roosters and Daleside, enabling it to offer some beers in glorious cask sizes.

It also prides itself on event services, wedding planning, wine entertainment, education and bespoke wine needs.

Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants’ Spring Wine Fair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three sessions are available on Saturday: Noon-2pm, 3-5pm, 6-8pm.

To book your place, visit: https://www.akeandhumphris.co.uk/collections/events-1

For more information on Ake & Humphris, visit: https://www.akeandhumphris.co.uk/