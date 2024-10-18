New fund to be launched by Knaresborough Lions to support groups that boost the community
The charity which does so much for the town, including an incredible amount of work for Knaresborough Bed Race and Knaresborough Christmas Market, is introducing the one-off fund to support local initiatives in the district.
Called the Lions Community Fund, the grants will be considered only from properly-constituted organisations rather than from individuals, said Knaresborough Lions Welfare Chair, Pam Godsell.
“We have staged Community Funds in the past with great success and are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity again this year,” she said.
“We welcome applications from any local groups involved in providing services in their community.
"Organisations are invited to apply to the Fund for donations for worthwhile causes.”
Details of the Lions Community Fund, and a downloadable application form, are available on the Knaresborough Lions website at: https://www.knaresboroughlions.org/
Enquiries can be made to [email protected] and completed applications should be sent to this same email.
The deadline for applications is 30 November 30, 2024.
Knaresborough Lions will respond during January 2025.
The Knaresborough Lions are part of Lions Clubs International (LCI), the world’s largest service organisation.
A non-political network of 1.4 million volunteers, in total there are approximately 46,000 clubs in 200 countries.
The Lions’ tremendous efforts at Knaresborough Christmas Market are in conjunction with Knaresborough Chamber of Trade and Knaresborough Rotary Club.
Please note, individuals and families seeking assistance can contact the Knaresborough Lions in the usual way.