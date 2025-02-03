New fund launched by Harrogate's Mayor of York and North Yorkshire to support the high street
David Skaith, who is originally from Harrogate, was elected Mayor of York and and North Yorkshire in May 2023 with a pledge to support town centres.
With family still in Harrogate and running his own business in York, Mr Skaith knows the plight of the high street and the long-term impact of lockdown, online shopping and out-of-town retail parks.
Living up to his vow to prioritise North Yorkshire’s economy, the Labour Mayor has launched the High Streets Fund to help revitalise the county’s high streets.
“As a city centre business owner in York, I understand the challenges,” said Mr Skaith.
"Town centres are the heart of our communities.
"I want to see this new fund used to increase the resilience of our high streets, leading to thriving communities whether they’re on our coast, our urban areas or rural towns and villages.
"We want to hear from organisations who are working collaboratively to create events, activities and spaces which increase footfall and staying time while boosting a sense of community.”
Applications for grants as part of phase one of the High Streets Fund, are being welcomed from partnerships demonstrating fresh thinking and innovative ways to create vibrant, mixed-use town centres.
The Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund, to give the financial initiative its full title, is the first of four schemes forthcoming under the £27million Mayoral Challenge Fund, which will also see programmes to strengthen key business sectors, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost adult vocational skills.
The Mayoral Challenge Fund comes as a part of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s recent devolution deal with the Government.
Two other grant schemes, enabled by the Mayoral Challenge Fund, launch on Wednesday, February 5.
The Carbon Negative Challenge Fund will offer grants to projects which demonstrate innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Skills Innovation Fund will provide grants to support skills development across the region.
More information at: https://yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/project/mayoral-investment-fund/