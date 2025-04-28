New food shop is set to be launched in Harrogate town centre
The new shop will be called Swastik and will sell fruit and vegetables, alcoholic beverages and tobacco.
Located next to HGPT Studio fitness centre near Harrogate Bus Station, the new business will take over the unit occupied by Go Herbs at number 3 Station Parade which closed in 2023.
An application for a premises licence has been submitted by Swastik Indian Supermarket Limited for the sale by retail of alcohol.
As for the signifiance of the shop's name, Swastik is a historic symbol with deep-rooted significance in Hinduism.
Derived from the Sanskrit word "svastika," meaning well-being, this ancient emblem holds diverse meanings across cultures.
Its arms, bent at right angles, symbolize the eternal cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction.
The new shop has unveiled its branding but, as yet, there is no sign of an opening date.