New food market to be launched at Ripley Castle with free entry to the gardens and grounds
A new market is to be launched at one of the Harrogate area’s greatest historic attractions and settings.
Real Markets is to introduce the first of what will be a monthly market in the courtyard at Ripley Castle later this month.
Supporting local and speciality makers and producers, the new market will be held on the last Sunday of the month.
The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, April 30 and the good news is that the Ripley Castle Estate will be making access to the gardens and grounds free on market days for visitors and dogs on leads.
The April market In April will also feature live music in the Courtyard, including Steph the Saxophonist and the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes who will be playing for charity.
A Ripley Castle spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to the courtyard being full of amazing local talent and produce.” .