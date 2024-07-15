New fine dining Harrogate restaurant wins glowing review in national newspaper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Harrogate restaurant has been reviewed – and praised – by the national press.

Hailed as a truly immersive dining experience. FIFTY TWO was the featured restaurant in The Observer at the weekend.

Filling in for food critic Jay Rayner, Emma Beddington visited Rudding Park near Follifoot to try the contemporary fine dining restaurant located in a converted shipping container and run by a star of BBC TV’s Great British Menu.

Praising it for what she described as “it’s tasting menu vibes, Yorkshire portions,” the national newspaper writer wrote: “There’s so much more right than wrong, not just with food, but with everything: Adam Degg cooks and hosts with disarming charm and generosity.”

FIFTY TWO first opened with great fanfare in May and was inspired by the number of raised beds in Rudding Park’s Kitchen Garden.

Previously Head Chef at Horto, the contemporary fine dining restaurant at Rudding Park, Adam boasts being awarded 3 AA rosettes and has worked with multi-Michelin starred chefs including Tom Kerridge.

The building is made up of five shipping containers with large picture windows and sky lights cut in to bring the outside in and add a light and airy feel..

The space is literally an open kitchen, featuring a bespoke seven metre kitchen island.

Five tables with social seating offer prime views of the action as the chefs work their magic with ingredients sourced locally or from the kitchen garden.

Large picture windows and sky lights have been cut into the containers to bring the outside in and add a light and airy feel.

The writer at The Observer describes her arrival at the luxury resort just outside Harrogate, saying: “FIFTY TWO is hidden somewhere in a labyrinthine country house hotel complex, the kind offering the triple threat of conferencing, golf and spa.

"The tasting menu at this smart Yorkshire dining room is not just fancy food as entertainment, it’s honest-to-goodness fun.

"The “signature sharing” lamb is gloriously, almost ridiculously, OTT: there’s slow-cooked saddle and a hibachi-charred kebab, and spiced navarin topped with a wild garlic foam and crunchy sweetbreads over smoked rosemary.”